3 Indians Arrested For Suspected Gold Smuggling

Three men, all Indian nationals, have been arrested by the GoldBod Security Taskforce for suspected gold smuggling.

The suspects, Goutam Katriya, 35, Miraj Sarvaych, 22, and Manash Damani, 42, are said to be involved in gold trading activities in Kumasi and Accra under the company name Unique MM, allegedly owned by one Musah Salifu.

They were picked up at a private residence near Atinga Junction in Kumasi, which had been converted into an illegal gold trading centre.

Their arrest followed a tip-off from a patriotic whistleblower who reported that the suspects were purchasing gold at “black market” rates for the purpose of smuggling.

Following their arrest, the suspects were arraigned before the Achimota Circuit Court on Monday, April 28, where they were remanded into custody for two weeks.

Addressing a press conference in Accra today, Chief Superintendent Osman Alhassan, Director of Investigations at National Security, revealed that a significant quantity of evidence was retrieved during the operation.

This included GH¢1.9 million, 4,500 Indian rupees, 4.363 kilograms of gold, two counting machines, a CCTV recorder, and an Indian passport.

According to him, preliminary investigations have established that none of the suspects possess a valid licence to buy or trade gold in Ghana.

In addition, the three individuals, who have reportedly operated in Ghana’s gold sector for over a decade, have failed to provide any evidence of a residence permit, work permit, or tax payment records.

Further revelations indicated that Musah Salifu, the listed Ghanaian shareholder of Unique MM, is only a front for Goutam Katriya, who is said to be the true beneficial owner and controller of the company.

Chief Superintendent Alhassan warned both locals and foreigners against flouting the Ghana Gold Board Act and other laws governing the country’s gold trade.

“This arrest is only the beginning of GoldBod’s ruthless war against illegal gold trading and gold smuggling. We know that the arrested suspects smuggle gold through unapproved border points into India. This has serious negative consequences for the Ghanaian economy. We are still gathering intelligence on several illegal gold traders and smugglers. And very soon, we shall take necessary action,” he said.

The suspects will remain in the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) until they reappear before the court on May 12, 2025.