Robbers Kill Mobile Money Vendor In Aflao

The victim

A mobile money vendor, Christopher Ahordo, popularly known as Colombo has been shot and killed by unidentified armed robbers on the evening of Monday, April 28, 2025, at Gbagblakope, near the Diamond Cement Factory in Aflao, located in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6:15 p.m., according to Ketu South-based journalist Sylvia Awumey.

She reported that the victim who was working late was preparing to close his mobile money shop around 6:15 p.m. when two masked men in long robes approached him, armed with pump-action shotguns.

The robbers took a bag believed to contain money, and as they made their escape, one of them shot Colombo in the left side of his chest.

Colombo was reported to have died at the scene. Witnesses stated that they could not assist him right away, because the assailants fired warning shots as they fled into a nearby bush.

Sylvia reported that residents managed to transport the body to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital mortuary.

The case has been reported to the municipal police, who are now conducting an investigation.