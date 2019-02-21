3 Music Awards: Patience Nyarko Earns 6 Nominations

Patience Nyarko

Patience Nyarko has received six nominations for the 2019 edition of the annual 3 Music Awards slated for Saturday, March 16 at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in La, Accra.

The ‘Obi Nyanime’ hit maker, who is credited with a number of award-winning songs, believes she deserves two or more awards because she has worked hard in the Ghanaian gospel music industry in the year under review.

She has been nominated in the viral song of the year, song of the year, gospel song of the year, gospel act of the year, music woman of the year and best collaboration of the year categories.

Last year, Patience Nyarko released ‘Obi Nyanime’, which featured renowned praise and worship singer, Brother Sammy.

The popular song which received massive airplay also topped the gospel music chart for a whole year.

Her producer, Kumi Wilson, who is also the chief executive officer of Trust Music Productions, said his artiste is hopeful of sweeping four awards at the event.

Patience Nyarko, who returned from a tour in Europe about two weeks ago, has won a number of awards like artiste of the year at the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards 2012.

She has also been nominated several times for awards in different categories at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Last year, she beat Joe Mettle and other six nominees to win the gospel artiste of the year at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

She is credited with four albums, which include ‘Mekasa Ama Awurade’, ‘Wafom Kwan’, ‘Atigya’ and ‘Obi Nyanime’.

Some of her most popular songs are ‘Wafom Kwan,’ ‘Menwu,’ ‘Mekasa Ama Awurade,’ ‘Anebre Mpaeye’, ‘Follow Me’, ‘Wodaada’, among others.