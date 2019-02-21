NUGS Fetes Deaf Students

Vida Agyeman Opoku, NUGS National Women Commissioner

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has presented an assortment of food items and drinks to the students of the School of the Deaf at Agona-Jamasi.

The 603 students, including 323 boys and 380 girls, were excited when the national executives of NUGS happily dined and interacted with them.

National Women’s Commissioner of NUGS, Vida Opoku Agyeman, said the move is geared towards bringing smiles to the faces of the students.

She also pledged to use her office to solicit support to help improve the infrastructure of the school at Agona-Jamasi very soon.

Ms Agyeman said government cannot develop the country alone, saying “I will go down to major stakeholders to solicit for support to help construct girls’ dormitory in the school.”

Vida Aidoo, Headmistress of the school, bemoaned congestion at the girl’s dormitory and called for support from appropriate authorities.

She said the school provides special training to children with hearing defects, adding that the children need potable water.

At the end of the event, the excited students took pictures with the NUGS executives who were extremely elated.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi