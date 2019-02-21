Mad Rush For Queens Sports Bar

There was a mad rush during the opening ceremony of the Queens Restaurant & Sports Bar.

Scores of people in Kumasi trooped to the Apino Plaza, near Ahodwo roundabout, to access the facility for the first time.

The private security personnel engaged to control the huge crowd worked tirelessly before they could contain the people.

The new facility, which is owned by Isaac Owusu Obrempong Nantakyi (Jigga), boasts of well furnished cocktail bar and a restaurant, which serves both local and continental dishes.

Jigga told BEATWAVES that the facility will change the face of the hospitality industry in the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi