Alima Inaugurates Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly

Dr Lord Commey in handshake with Hajia Alima Mahama

The Ablekuma Central Sub-Metropolitan Assembly has been upgraded to a Municipal Assembly.

The move by government is in accordance with the Local Government Act 2016 (939).

The inaugural ceremony took place on Tuesday February 19, 2019 in Accra under the supervision of the Local Government and Rural Development Minister Hajia Alima Mahama.

Speaking on behalf of the president, the minister said the NPP government, in fulfillment of its constitutional mandate, is determined to bring development to the doorsteps of the people.

“Assemblies are part of our vision for economic and social transformation provided in the coordinated programme of economic and social development policies,” she said.

“Government will support you to address your infrastructure development if you are able to proof on your project performance but you need to take your roles and responsibilities seriously to quicken development,” she added.

She entreated the leaders of the assembly to work hard and deliver on their mandate.

Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the office of the President, a prominent leader in the new municipality, who chaired the occasion, expressed gratitude to the president and all stakeholders for the important role they played in the upgrade of the assembly.

He announced that a seed money of GH¢2 million had been allocated to the new assembly for renovation works and many other projects in the assembly.

Mr. Commey urged the assembly to take sanitation issues seriously and focus on mobilization of revenue to enable them to execute projects and introduce new initiatives.

The traditional rulers hailed the president for listening to their concerns to upgrade the assembly.

They vowed to support the municipality to excel and appealed to government not to abandon the assembly when the national cake is being shared.

Furniture, computers, logistics and sanitation equipment were presented to the municipal assembly.

The event was attended by members of the various political parties, Members of Parliament (MPs), clergy, traditional rulers and assembly members.

By Paul Nyojah Dalafu