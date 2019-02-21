SONA: NHIS Back To Life – Nana

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which was at the verge of collapse when the NPP government took off “is back to life.”

He said NHIS was now buoyant than it was under the NDC government.

Delivering his third State of The Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday February 21 on the floor of Parliament in Accra in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, the President said his administration had cleared the Ghc 1.2 billion NHIS’s debt it inherited from the ex-President Mahama-led administration.

He said management of NHIS had improved and that monthly, 17,000 people were renewing their membership through the electronic system that has been introduced.

With the completion of the Ghana Card, he said many Ghanaians would be able to get their membership through the Ghana Card.

He said his administration was making significant investment in improving the nation’s health sector.

Financial clearance, he said, was being worked on for the recruitment of the 2017/2018 batch of graduates into the health sector.

He also said his administration was also securing 275 ambulances for each constituency to respond to emergency cases more effectively.

He urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their health and endeavor to eat healthy diet to help prevent diseases that are caused by taking in poor diets.

BY Melvin Tarlue