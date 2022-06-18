3 Persons, 2 Cars Burnt In Kumasi Gas Explosion

Some three persons are battling for their lives at a health facility after they were severely injured in a gas explosion at the Kumasi Shoe Factory in Atonsu Agogo in the Ashanti Region on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Properties including two cars were also burnt beyond recognition in the fire incident which occurred in the morning.

Reports indicate that the gas tanker was purportedly discharging gas into the company’s cylinder when it sparked fire.

In order to ascertain what was happening after some people had raised an alarm, three workers of the gas station who rushed to the scene suffered various degree of injuries.

However, fire fighters were called to bring the flames under control and the area has been cordoned from the public for safety after the incident.

