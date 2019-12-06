3 Robbers Nabbed For Policeman’s Murder

A police officer met his untimely death this week when he was shot by suspected armed robbers at Sefwi Essam in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

Unconfirmed reports said three people suspected to be involved in the killing of the policeman, who has been identified as G/Sgt. Emmanuel Chikudoh, have been arrested.

ACP Peter Abillah, Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Police Commander who confirmed the sad story to DAILY GUIDE, indicated that the policeman was escorting a bullion van when the unfortunate incident occurred at about 11 am on Tuesday.

He said information received indicated that the van which was occupied by the policeman was attacked at a community called ‘290’ near Asempanaye by the suspected robbers, saying “in the process the police man lost his life.”

A police report later said, “On December 3, 2019 at about 11:00 am, the acting Manager of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) of Sefwi Wiawso reported to police that their bullion van No. GT 9436-17 Nissan hardbody escort team led by Saviour Amuzu came under attack by two men armed with pump-action guns on the outskirts of ‘290’ community near Asempanaye. The team, including G/Sgt. Emmanuel Chikudoh, was on its way to Essam branch to escort cash to Sefwi-Wiawso branch.”

It continued, “On receipt of this information, police immediately dispatched a patrol team to the area where they met the team with G/Sgt. Emmanuel Chikudoh who sustained gunshot wounds on the head. He was rushed to St. John of God Hospital, Asafo, but the sergeant died before arrival. His body has been deposited at the same hospital morgue pending an autopsy. Meanwhile, all the other occupants of the bullion van escaped unhurt; the deceased service rifle has been recovered by police. Police have intensified patrols at the area and its environs to get the culprits arrested.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi