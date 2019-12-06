Nana Consoles La Over Chief’s Death

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday commiserated with the chiefs and people of La in Accra over the death of the La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tetteh Tsuru, earlier this year.

At a meeting with members of the La Traditional Council, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the chiefs and people as well as the widow and the affected family.

The President said the La Mantse served in various capacities and described him as an asset to the country.

He donated some drinks to the Traditional Council and asked them to keep him posted about the funeral arrangement since the government would like to support.

The President’s entourage that visited the La Traditional Council during his tour of Accra included Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey; Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta; Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Vincent Sowah Odotei, and a host of government and party officials in the region.

The council thanked the President for the gesture and promised to give him updates on arrangements for the funeral of the late La Mantse.