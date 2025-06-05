3 Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested At Axim

The suspects

Three suspects who were wanted in connection with series of armed robbery cases in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem enclave of the Western Region, have been apprehended.

They were arrested at their hideout in Axim on Monday, June 2, 2025 by the Axim Division Police Command in an intelligence-led operation.

The names of the suspects were given as Emmanuel Arthur, also called ‘Possible’, 21; Elisha Arthur, alias ‘Sconzy’, 21 and David Agyarko, also known as ‘Big Man’, 22.

Information gathered by the police indicated that the suspects were wanted for a number of robberies within the enclave.

According to a statement issued by the police, the three suspects have since been handed over to the Western Central Police Command for further investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi