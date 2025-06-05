Gyakie’s ‘Sankofa’ Listed On Billboard US, Others

Gyakie

Ghanaian singer Gyakie’s latest single ‘Sankofa’ has debuted on the Billboard US Afrobeats Top 50 chart, marking her first appearance on the prestigious international list.

The song also ranks in the Top 5 trending videos on YouTube in Ghana, solidifying its local and global appeal.

Lifted from her upcoming debut album ‘After Midnight’, ‘Sankofa’ has rapidly gained momentum just weeks after its release, amassing millions of streams across digital platforms.

This chart breakthrough adds to Gyakie’s growing international profile, further establishing her as one of Africa’s most dynamic female voices. Known for her genre-blending sound and lyrical depth, she continues to bridge cultures through music.

The song’s vibrant visuals and empowering message have contributed to its viral success on YouTube, where it continues to resonate with fans.

With ‘After Midnight’ expected later this year, Sankofa’s early success signals a strong start to what could be one of the most talked-about African music projects in 2025.

‘Sankofa’ is currently available on all major streaming platforms.