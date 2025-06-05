MUSIGA, Copyright Office Strengthen Collaboration

A scene after the meeting

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) held a pivotal meeting with the Copyright Office leadership on June 2, 2025, to discuss ongoing collaboration, challenges in royalty distribution, and the operational issues facing the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GAMRO).

The meeting brought together key executives from MUSIGA and senior officials from the Copyright Office, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing the interests of Ghanaian musicians and the creative industry.

Mr. William Akwetey Bonsu, Director of the Copyright Office, emphasised the critical role of collaboration between the Copyright Office and MUSIGA in protecting musicians’ rights and fostering a thriving creative ecosystem.

He reaffirmed the Copyright Office’s dedication to supporting MUSIGA in key areas such as copyright protection, enforcement of royalties, and policy advocacy. He also expressed keen interest in youth training programmes and initiatives that nurture creative development among emerging talents.

MUSIGA President, Mr. Bessa Simons, provided a comprehensive update on the union’s activities last year. He mentioned various capacity building programmes focused on digital trends and live band performance.

He also listed activities for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Union, which include the Authentic Highlife Nights scheduled for July to raise funds for aging musicians, MUSIGA’s Biennial Conference set for October, and the She Rhythms Ghana Festival, an all-female music festival planned for December.

He added that plans are well advanced to host the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball, which has not been held since the COVID era.

Concerns were raised regarding royalty distribution delays and inconsistencies, despite about 80% of musicians being registered with GHAMRO. The MUSIGA President stressed that many musicians rely heavily on royalties for their livelihood.

The meeting also addressed ongoing legal disputes within GHAMRO, which have stalled the organisation’s operations.

Key issues include election committee disputes, conflicting constitutions, and court cases initiated by a small group of individuals. The Copyright Office clarified that only the courts can mandate interim leadership, and that the Attorney General’s office must operate within judicial limits.

To resolve the GHAMRO impasse, it was proposed that respected elders or neutral bodies mediate the disputes. Stakeholders were encouraged to withdraw legal cases and return to dialogue to prevent further harm to the music industry. Mr. Bonsu indicated that legal advice has been offered to ensure that all rulings and timelines are properly reviewed.

He assured all parties of the Copyright Office’s continued support and openness to collaboration, and called for unity and professionalism among all stakeholders for the greater good of Ghana’s music industry. He also gave the assurance that the Copyright Office will remain a neutral, active facilitator to ensure musicians benefit fully from their creative works.

Present at the meeting were the MUSIGA General Secretary, S.K. Agyemang and the MUSIGA Administrator, Vida Obeng Kwarteng Asante, and Samuel Awuku Djakete, a Principal Research Officer of the Copyright Office.