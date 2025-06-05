Quick Action To Present Constitution Audio Book To Mahama

Quick Action

Music Producer Joseph Appiah, popularly known as Quick Action, has announced that he will be presenting a constitution audio book to President John Dramani Mahama and the Constitution Review Committee.

Quick Action first conceived the idea of translating and recording an audio book of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution in major local dialects to create easy access.

According to him, “the laudable idea has received a high number of endorsements by some politicians, media houses, and legal practitioners. Finally, the idea received formal approval by the previous government in the year 2022,” he said.

He added that the sovereignty of Ghana resides with the people.

“I am a citizen of Ghana and I believe if the constitution, which is the mother of all legal documents and practices, is written in English, it makes many citizens act as if they are not citizens.

“Almost 90% of Ghanaians cannot access even the fundamental human rights of the constitution.

“President Mahama is a listening president, and I know he will ensure the implementation of this initiative,” he noted.

He further indicated that the Constitution of Ghana is over 30 years old, and needs to be translated, recorded, and produced in local languages for easy access, as well as for current and future use.

The celebrated music producer is of the opinion that this will promote Ghana’s democracy and rule of law.

The C.E.O of S24 Recording Studio, has a track record of producing top-notch artistes locally and internationally. He also has to his credit several productions for some recognised advertising agencies and corporate entities.