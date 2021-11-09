3 Suspected Armed Robbers Killed… One Arrested In Ashanti Region

Three suspected armed robbers have been gunned down during a shoot-out following an intelligence-led operation police undertook in the Ashanti Region last Thursday, November 4, 2021

One other suspect has been arrested after the police operation.

Bodies of the suspects have been deposited at a morgue at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to a police statement, they acted upon an intel of a planned attack on a businessman at Buokom Estate.

As a result, the Regional Police Anti-robbery Taskforce personnel mounted a search and screening operation.

During the search, the four suspects who were in a car attempted to fire at the personnel; the officers fired back, leading to the gunshot wounds on the three suspects, who later died at the health facility.

“As we seek to combat crime in our communities and make it an unattractive venture, we will continue to count on the support and help of the public”, the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori explained.

Meanwhile, the Police have recovered a pump-action gun, one revolver pistol, one locally manufactured pistol, one dagger, two black hoods, two pairs of scissors, and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

