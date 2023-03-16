30 Shops Burnt In Kejetia Market Fire

At least 30 shops were extensively damaged in the raging fire that occured at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The burnt shops contained hardware materials including carbide, turpentine, paints and other highly flammable solvents.

Three other shops and their contents in the enclave were partially damaged by the ruinous fire.

A total of 217 out of 250 shops and their contents at the affected extension end of the market were salvaged from the ruinous fire by the Firefighters.

According to a report by Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) sighted by DGN Online, the fierce fire which started at 4:15pm was relayed to the GNFS at 4:30pm.

The fire was completely extinguished at 7:30pm by the firefighters.

“The first appliance got to the fire scene at 1633 hours. It took less than 10 minutes for 4 other fire engines to arrive at the scene to augment with firefighting with the support from the activation of the automatic firefighting equipment at the facility,” GNFS has said.

There is no known firefighter injuries but civilian casualties yet to be ascertained.

Officials described the fire damage to stores and wares in the affected portions as extensive.

Meanwhile, the Officials said they have initiated investigation to unravel the origin and cause of the ruinous fire.

