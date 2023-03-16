Tems Causes Stir With View-Blocking Outfit At Oscars

Nigerian singer, Tems has been receiving huge attention over her outfit at the 2023 edition of the Oscars.

Tems who was nominated for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track, “Lift Me Up” wore a puffy white gown that wrapped around the back of her head.

Her elaborate outfit blocked the view of some attendees who sat at her back at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

She has since been trending on social media. Some viewers criticized her outfit while others said she stole the show.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony officially kicked off on March 12, marking the end of the 2023 award season. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the annual event honoured this year’s most groundbreaking films and the people who made them.