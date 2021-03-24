30 Students Involve in Gory Accident

Thirty Students of Christ the King Preparatory School have been involved in a gory accident at Agona Swedru in the Central region.

The incident occurred Today, March 24th, 2021.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the students were in their Kia Combi school bus with registration number GW 2495-11 when it collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GW 2893-14 at the school junction on the Ahmadiyya hospital road.

Residents at the area after the accidents rushed the injured students to the Swedru Government Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, no dead cases were recorded after the incident.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke