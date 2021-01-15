Kenyan Pastor Jailed 140 Years For Impregnating Daughters

A Kenyan pastor has been jailed 140 years for impregnating two of his underage daughters.

John Gichini aged 51, was sentenced on Thursday, January 14, 2021 by a Court in Kirinyaga.

The court, according to several Kenyan media reports monitored by DGN Online, found the pastor guilty of impregnating his daughters.

He is reported to have pleaded guilty to charges of abusing his daughters.

His daughters are to be aged 14 and 16.

A Nairobi News report indicated that one of his daughters has a seven-month-old daughter birthed from the sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, court documents cited by Kenyan media revealed that the pastor blamed the devil for his crimes.

He is said to have told the magistrate “The devil reigning on earth and making people to sin. I sinned, but I’m remorseful and I will be very happy if pardoned. It was my first time to commit such a crime in my life.”

By Melvin Tarlue