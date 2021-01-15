Ghana’s Covid19 Situation Alarming – GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has observed that the Coronavirus situation in Ghana is alarming.

According to GMA, the increasing case count of Coronavirus can be attributed to “the total disregard for, and the lack of enforcement of all relevant Covid19 preventive protocols throughout the country and importation of cases from other countries via travelers arriving at the point of entry.”

“The Covid19 situation in the country is alarming and dire at this particular moment,” GMA said in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Frank Ankobea and General Secretary, Dr Justice Yankson.

According to GMA in the statement, the various health facilities in the country involved in the management of moderate, severe and critically ill Covid19 patients were over stretched.

As a result, the GMA has called for “an urgent scale up of Covid19 testing and contact tracing for all positive cases as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons to help break the chain of transmission.”

Situation

Ghana’s Coronavirus related death as of January 14, 2021, stood at 341, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported.

The GHS, in its latest case management update, recorded 175 new cases of Covid-19 infection pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,988.

According to the GHS, Ghana’s active cases now stand at 1, 404 from the previous 1, 330 recorded.

Clinical recoveries from the infection have also increased to 55,236 from the previous 54,753.

Out of the total number of active cases, 40 patients are in severe condition while four others are in critical condition.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 31,953 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 11,285 cases and the Western Region with 3,164 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,658 cases, Central Region, 2,184 cases, Bono East Region, 789 cases and the Volta Region, 771 cases.

The Western North Region has 668 cases, Bono Region, 642 cases, Northern Region, 580 cases, Ahafo Region, 530 cases.

The Upper East Region, 399 cases, Oti Region, 244 cases, Upper West Region has 112 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 22 cases.

By Melvin Tarlue