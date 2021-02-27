GES Releases Schools Placement

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the 2020 computerized school selection and placement system (CSSPS).

GES made this known in a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, its Public Relations Officer.

According to the statement, the CSSPS into the Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational and Training Schools (TVETs) will go live on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

It said “out of the total number of 533,693 registered candidates, 494,530 candidates qualified to be placed.

It added that a total of 343,264 have automatically been placed in one their choices.

“However, 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices. All such students are therefore to do self-placement to select from available schools.”

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue