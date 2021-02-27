Gambo Drops Most Expensive Music Video In Ghana, ‘Drip’

Talented Ghanaian trap rapper, songwriter and singer, Bashir Annan, popularly known in showbiz as Gambo, has dropped the best music video in Ghana so far for 2021.

The video, a banger titled: ‘Drip’ saw Gambo recruiting the services of celebrated Ghanaian recording artist, Ayigbe Edem.

‘Drip’ was premiered at 4syte TV premises in Accra on Friday, February 26, 2021 and is well positioned to take the Ghanaian music industry by storm.

The premiere attracted several A-list artists, with live performances from Kechi and others.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the premiering of the video, Gambo intimated that “the main concept behind the song is to help people dress” neatly by following new trends going on in the fashion world.

He says his fans should expect bigger projects from him in the near future, urging them to ‘Drip’ all the time.

‘Drip’ is the first song off Gambo’s yet-to-be released Extended Play (EP). The banger is available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube, Audiomack.

The EP is set for launch on April 9, 2021.

‘Drip’ was produced by popular Ghanaian record producer, Fortune Dane.

Starring in ‘Drip’ official video are curvaceous Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, and social media sensation, Shugatiti.

Moesha and Edem were both in attendance at the premiere, which saw music lovers thrilled to great songs and performances from Gambo himself and other artists who came to support him.

‘Drip’ official video was shot on the seventh floor of the leading hotel in Ghana, Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The video perfectly showcases the luxurious side of Ghana, and is comparable to music videos of top American recording artists.

Watch the official video for ‘Drip’ Below

About Gambo

Gambo remains the richest debutant in Ghana’s music industry.

On February 5, 2020, he debuted on the music scene in Ghana with his hit single “Kwacha”.

“Kwacha” is a Tanzanian word meaning money.

The single “Kwacha” in which Gambo featured a brand new Lamborghini, seeks to inspire the youth to live happily and not stress themselves about the worries of life.

Gambo has always maintained that he is into music to contribute positively to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

He has revealed in the past that his intention is to support upcoming musicians in Ghana through his music label named BlackmobGH.

Despite his wealthy background, Gambo remains one of the humble and soft spoken artists in Ghana.

Gambo was born in Ghana but left to Guyana at an early age of five years but returned to Ghana at the age of 11 to continue his basic education at SAPS and completed in the year 2012.

He continued to Legon Presbyterian Boys, where his music passion was ignited.

He completed in 2015 and went on to win the Ultimate Ghana Teen Choice Award at the Ghana Teens Choice Awards in the same year.

The young and energetic Gambo is the only Ghanaian artiste ranked in the top 5 upcoming African Acts in Spark Magazine with his song featuring Fortune Dane and Legacy, “Aye Aye.”

In 2015, Gambo enrolled in the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Public Administration for 2 years and graduated with a diploma certificate and went ahead to pursue his degree.

Gambo is a well known entrepreneur and CEO of BlackMob.

Blackmob is an organization setup to give the youth a platform to exhibit their talents, be it modeling, studio work, rapping or anything entertainment across Ghana, Tanzania, U.S.A and worldwide.