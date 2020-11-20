317 Killed In E/R Road Crashes

File photo

Three-hundred and seventeen people were killed in road crashes in the Eastern Region between January and October 2020.

Additionally, 1,925 were injured within the same period.

The crashes involved 1,243 vehicles comprising 585 commercial vehicles, 465 private vehicles and 213 tricycles/motorcycles.

According to police reports, the commercial vehicles accounted for 142 deaths, private vehicles accounted for 84 deaths while tricycles/motocycles accounted for 91 deaths.

Briefing the GNA, Police Chief Superintendent, Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, the Eastern Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), said the figure indicated a slight increase as compared to 2019 figures, within the same period under review.

He expressed worry at the spate of road crashes, particularly that of the tricycles/motorcycles and the resultant deaths and advised all road users especially drivers to obey the road traffic regulations.

He said police checks and reports indicated that most of the drivers on the roads had no valid licences and flouted the road traffic regulations.

He therefore cautioned people who had no licence to desist from driving.

The Police Chief indicated that due to COVI-19, police personnel were no longer conducting road checks as they used to do.

However, he said his outfit had fashioned out plans to engage the various private road transport unions to deliberate on how to make the roads safe for all as Christmas approached.

