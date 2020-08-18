340 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 340 new cases of Covid-19 raising the total number of confirmed cases to 42,993 as at August 18.

Nine patients receiving treatment for the infection have also died taking the death toll to 248 from the 239 recorded on August 17.

According to the GHS, clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 40,796, leaving the active case count at 1,949.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 21,369 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,650 cases and the Western Region with 2,924 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,109 cases, Central Region, 1,829 cases, Bono East Region, 730 cases and the Volta Region, 646 cases.

The Western North Region has 598 cases, Ahafo Region, 490 cases Northern Region, 489 cases, and the Bono Region, 480 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 229 cases, Upper West Region has 88 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 18 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri