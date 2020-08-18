Ghana Needs A Visionary Leader, Not Maintenance Officer- Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Minister of Zongo and Inner-City Development and a Deputy National Campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mustapha Hamid says majority of Ghanaians will prefer a government that is in motion and working, to one that has run out of ideas and talking about maintaining and improving on this government’s achievements.

According to him, in the face of the ‘new normal’ countries around the world including Ghana, are looking for innovative and visionary leaders that understand the dynamics of the period and are ready to come out with development programmes and projects to hasten their country’s progress.

“Where we have reached, Ghana needs a visionary and innovative leader; one that is able to think outside the box to come out with programmes and social interventions to improve on the lives of Ghanaians and the economy.

We don’t need a maintenance officer; today, whatever President Mahama said was not possible, have been achieved by the NPP; the free SHS, trainee allowance, ambulance, dams, roads etc. Now candidate Mahama is saying he will maintain all the projects and programmes that this government has started and implementing. Ghana does not need a maintenance leader.”

Dr. Mustapha Hamid was speaking in Bolgatanga where he and other national campaign team members and party functionaries inaugurated the Upper East Regional Campaign Team of the New Patriotic Party.

“On many occasions we have been accused of not being able to communicate our achievements; sometimes I say yes and no. If a minister comes here and you ask him or her to enumerate the government’s achievement, he wouldn’t finish all before the time will be up. We have done so much within our stay in office.”

The Upper East campaign team chairman, Anthony Namoo said the team is targeting all the 15 parliamentary seats in the region, adding, “… it may look difficult, but considering the work done by this government in all the districts and municipalities in the region, we are very hopeful that the people will endorse President Akufo-Addo and our parliamentary candidates.”

According to him, never in the history of the Upper East Region has a government been so committed in meeting the social needs of every district at the same time.

“All 15 constituencies are benefiting from a state of the art ambulance, improve road network and about 50 boreholes in each of the constituency. This year people of this region are going to vote for development and that is why we are sure of grabbing all the 15 parliamentary seats.”

Present at the event were all 15 parliamentary candidates, some national executives and government appointees, as well as former Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari.

FROM : Ebo Bruce – Quansah, Bolgatanga