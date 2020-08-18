Police Hospital To Be Fumigated

DSP Yaw Nketia –Yeboah

The Ghana Police Hospital will embark on a routine fumigation exercise in some departments of the hospital from Friday August 21, 2020 to Sunday August 23, 2020.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Affairs of the hospital, DSP Yaw Nketia –Yeboah, said the Out- Patient Department, Laboratory, Pediatrics (children’s) Department and the hospital annex are not will not be included in the fumigation exercise.

He said the hospital will resume full operation on Monday August 24, 2020.

DSP Nketia –Yeboah advised the public to take note of this routine fumigation exercise to enable the hospital provide the necessary healthcare services to them.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey