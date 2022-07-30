$35m Dome-Kitase Road Construction Begins

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 29th July 2022, cut the sod for the construction of the Dome to Kitase Road, which serves as a vital link between the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo noted that the construction of this road has been the subject of promises made by various political parties and successive Governments over the years.

“I am happy that it is under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the rehabilitation of the Dome to Kitase Road is finally being undertaken,” he said.

The 23-kilometre stretch of road connects the Accra to Kumasi road to the Accra-Aburi-Koforidua road, and provides an alternate route to road users between Accra and Aburi. The road also provides access to Ashesi University, one of our nation’s foremost Universities.

According to the President, “the rehabilitation of the Dome-Kitase Road is being funded by the Government of Ghana and the Kuwaiti Fund. The works, estimated at thirty-five million dollars ($35 million) and scheduled to be completed within twenty-four (24) months from today, are being undertaken by M/S First Sky Construction Ltd, one of the best road construction companies in the country.”

President Akufo-Addo noted that the Dome-Kitase project and many other road projects across the country are in line with Government’s agenda to provide good, quality road infrastructure to help accelerate the socio-economic development of our country.

The President indicated that some of the road projects completed throughout the country during his presidency includes the construction of one hundred kilometres of roads and auxiliary infrastructure under the Kumasi Inner Ring Road and adjacent streets project. Under this project, roads in Nyhiaeso, Bantama, Oforikrom, Manhyia, Subin, Tafo Pankrono, Asokwa, Suame and Kwadaso have been constructed.

Other road projects include the construction of twenty-two kilometres of Cape Coast Inner City Roads under the Sino Hydro Project; the construction of ten kilometres of Prestea and Heman Inner City Roads under the Sino Hydro Project; the completion of the 56.4km Jasikan-Dodo-Pepesu Road on the Eastern Corridor, constructed under the SinoHydro Project; and the thirty-one-kilometre Agona Swedru to Bawjiase Road, which has been substantially completed by M/S China Railway Wuju.

In addition to these, the President stated that work is ongoing on the second one-hundred-kilometre Kumasi Inner City Roads Project, which is being undertaken by M/S Sino Hydro, and is currently ten percent (10%) complete. The dualisation of Tema- Aflao Road, including the construction of interchanges at Kpone, Savana, Dawhenya and Prampram, is also ongoing.

The widening of the Beach Road, from Independence Square to Tema, is also ongoing. Lot 1 of this project involves the expansion of the Beach Road from Independence Square to Nungua, and is thirty-eight percent (38%) complete. Lot 2, which is the widening of the Beach Road between Nungua and Tema, including the construction of a three-tier interchange at Nungua, is 60% complete.

The upgrading of the 15.4-kilometre Ofankor to Nsawam Road into a ten-lane facility, including the erection of interchanges at Amasaman, Pobiman, Medie and Nsawam, has just commenced.

“Asphaltic overlay works throughout the country are also ongoing. One thousand and five kilometres (1,005kms) were completed between 2017 and 2020, and seven hundred and thirty-nine kilometres (739kms) of asphaltic overlay have been completed between 2021 and now. Government’s target of constructing, in this second term, one thousand, five hundred kilometres (1,500kms) of asphalt overlay works is very much on course,” he said.

The President urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to put in place the necessary traffic management measures to reduce any inconvenience to the public during the construction period, and urged further the contractor, M/S First Sky Construction Ltd., to ensure the completion of the project on time and on budget.