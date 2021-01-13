37 Military Hospital Closing Doors To General Public

The 37 Military Hospital has announced that it will close down its medical and emergency unit (MEU) to the general public.

According to the Hospital, from Thursday, January 14 to Thursday February 4, 2021, its MEU will be closed to the general public.

The move, the Hospital said in a press release signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, is to pave way for a fumigation exercise to be conducted.

The statement indicated that “the closure has become necessary to enable the authorities to undertake fumigation as a remedy to any infestation of the Unit.”

By Melvin Tarlue