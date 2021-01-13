CJ ‘Soliciting Muntaka’s Help Over Judge’s Bribery Allegations

The Chief Justice (CJ) has taken steps to solicit the assistance of NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Muntaka Mubarak, over allegations that a Supreme Court judge tried to bribe a female NDC MP to vote for Prof. Mike Ocquay as Speaker of the 8th Parliament instead of Alban Bagbin.

The Judicial Service in a statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Pamela Addo, indicated that the Chief Justice “considers this allegation of impropriety a matter of grave import to the integrity of the judiciary”.

The law maker appearing on a show on Accra based Joy FM alleged without providing any evidence that a justice of the Supreme Court was involved in a bribery attempt on a member of his party to vote for the NPP’s choice of Prof. Ocquay as against NDC’s Alban Bagbin.

Pressed further by the host of the show to provide evidence, Mutanka Mubarak who described the incident as “shameful” claimed that his party was investigating the allegation and that the party would hold a press conference to explain same.

There has been calls for the MP to provide proof of his allegations as it impugns the reputation of the Justices of the Apex Court.

The Judicial Service has indicated that the Chief Justice is “taking steps to solicit the assistance of Muntaka Mubarak, to establish the facts in order that the matter can be dealt with appropriately.

The Judicial Service assured that it will inform the public about any further development in due course.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak