Nana Ama McBrown Discloses What Scares Her in Marriage

Nana Ama MacBrown

Multiple –award-winning Actress and Television personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has outlined her fears relating to issues of divorce in her marriage.

In an interview with the host of Angel Drive time Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM monitored by DGN online, the actress, revealed how she feared the word ‘Divorce’.

In recent times, news headlines have contained an alarming rate of failed celebrity marriages in Ghana.

The likes of Chris Attoh, Gifty Osei, Joyce Blessing, Afia Schwarznegger, funny face among others have all walked the path of divorce.

But reacting to this, the actress said “I’m human and I sometimes get scared. I do have Ghanaians at heart in everything I do so I do try to order my steps cautiously. Divorce is something I really get scared of”.

Nana Ama Mcbrown made that statement on the segment of the interview where the guest have 30 minutes to answer questions straight and Nana happened to have a question on how she felt about divorces.

The screen goddess happens to be married to Maxwell Mensah with a beautiful daughter named Maxin Mawusi Mensah.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke