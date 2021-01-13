GHS Records 131 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 131 new cases of Covid-19 infection pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,421 as at today.

In its latest case management update, the health service said the country’s active cases now stand at 1,330 from the 1,261 recorded on January 7, 2021.

Clinical recoveries from the infection have also increased to 54,753 from the previous 54,631 with no new death recorded, leaving the death toll at 338.

Out of the total number of active cases, 42 patients are in severe condition while four others are in critical condition.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 31,531 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 11,247 cases and the Western Region with 3,144 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,651 cases, Central Region, 2,171 cases, Bono East Region, 788 cases and the Volta Region, 771 cases.

The Western North Region has 668 cases, Bono Region, 642 cases, Northern Region, 580 cases, Ahafo Region, 530 cases.

The Upper East Region, 391 cases, Oti Region, 244 cases, Upper West Region has 112 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 22 cases.

