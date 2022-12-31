Kwashey: One Arrrested Over Meek Mill’s Phone

The Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a mobile phone theft.

The phone was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artist.

The stolen Iphone has also been retrieved, a statement released by the police said.

The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

The victim, Meek Mill, reported his phone stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022 at Afro Nation concert at the Black Star Square.

By Vin cent Kubi