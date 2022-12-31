4 Arrested For Smuggling Cocoa Beans To Togo

Four persons have been apprehended for allegedly attempting to smuggle two trucks loaded with dried cocoa beans to neighbouring Togo.

They were said to have attempted to commit the crime through unapproved routes in the Hohoe Municipality to the Republic of Togo.

The Hohoe Municipal Police Command has arrested the suspects who were on board the two trucks.

The suspects are Senyo Aniewu, 26; Ali Fataw, 32; Kwame Delali, 36; and Ali Tahiru, 28 years, have since been granted Police bail pending investigations.

Information indicates that at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, December 25, 2022, the Hohoe Police Command had a tip off that some persons were transporting cocoa beans from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region through Hohoe to neighboring Republic of Togo.

Upon reaching the Ho-Fume stretch on the Eastern Corridor road, the Police intercepted the two vehicles with registration numbers GS 3107-13 and GR 5999 K. After a search of the vehicles, 200 bags of Cocoa beans were found. Upon interrogation , the four suspects admitted their involvement in the crime.

Speaking to journalists, the Director in Charge of Special Services of the Ghana COCOBOD, Charles Amenyaglo, said, “the Police have begun a manhunt for the owner of the vehicles and cocoa beans.”

Mr. Amenyaglo commended the Hohoe Police Command for their vigilance, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

He appealed to the public to be vigilant and expose people who smuggle cocoa beans into Togo through illegal routes.

