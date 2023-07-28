3Music Awards Postponed

The annual 3Music Awards has been postponed till 2024 by organisers in order to guarantee unmatched brilliance.

In a press release dated July 26, 2023, obtaining “financial support and sponsorships” is cited as the justification for the postponement.

The statement disclosed, “The decision comes in response to the need for securing adequate financial support and sponsorship, thereby upholding the unmatched standard of excellence that has defined the 3 Music Awards over the years.”

“The 3 Music Awards has garnered immense recognition as a premier celebration of musical talent, captivating audiences and enthusiasts alike. As a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, we believe that rescheduling the event to 2024 will ensure that the 3 Music Awards remain an unrivalled experience within the industry,” part of the statement read.

The organisers extended their gratitude and appreciation to the public for understanding the decision made, and promised to come back stronger in the coming year.

“The 3 Media Networks team extends heartfelt gratitude for the understanding, patience, and continued support shown during this time. Together, we will overcome this temporary setback and emerge stronger, delivering an extraordinary 3 Music Awards experience that celebrates the very best of our industry,” it concluded.