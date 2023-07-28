Ofosu Nkansah Equips 1,000s In Asante Akyem Central

Ofosu Nkansah

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has launched a four-day skills entrepreneurship training programme for over 3,000 residents in the Asante-Akyem Central Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The initiative dubbed “Ofosu Nkansah’s Skills Training Project and Starter Packs Project” aims at providing skills in various light manufacturing areas and entrepreneurship to the residents, mostly the unemployed and to provide starter packs and kits they will use for production.

The project, which was launched on Wednesday, July 26 and is expected to end on July 29, 2023, is taking place in four zones, namely; Konongo, Odumase, Owereagya, and Duease-Praso across the constituency respectively.

The beneficiaries are being trained by experts in soap and detergent making, grains and cereals, juices and drinks, tubers and legumes, oils, and cosmetics processing and packaging.

At the various centres visited on Wednesday, the residents, mostly women, stormed the training centres to undergo training.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah, at the launching of the project, said he will be collaborating with regulatory bodies such as Ghana Standards Authority and Food and Drugs Authority to approve the products for the market.

According to him, he will also provide grants and start packs such as working capital for the beneficiaries who have been trained, to enable them set up these businesses properly.

He explained that the beneficiaries of the programme will be contributing to the longer-term strategic vision of consolidating the country’s middle-income status and further building an industry-driven economy.

He added that the government recognises entrepreneurship as a powerful tool for economic growth, job creation, and social transformation.

He, however, charged the residents participating in the training to take it seriously so they can transfer knowledge to others yet to benefit from the programme.

By Daniel Bampoe