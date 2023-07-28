Diana Hamilton’s ‘Say Amen’ Making Impact

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton’s newest single, ‘Say Amen,’ has taken Africa by storm, captivating fans from countries such as Nigeria, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, and beyond.

The song by the celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician struck a chord with fans, inspiring people to post videos on social media of themselves performing the song and expressing their gratitude.

‘Say Amen’ is more than simply another song; it is a potent demonstration of confidence and assurance in God’s promises. Diana Hamilton’s soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt lyrics have connected with audiences all over Africa. Diana Hamilton draws her inspiration from passages that exhort believers to walk by faith and not by sight.

In the song, Diana emphasises the power of declarations and faith in God’s integrity. By decreeing and declaring in faith, she reminds listeners that God will establish what they believe in, echoing the timeless wisdom found in Job 22:28. This powerful message has resonated deeply with her fans, who have embraced the song with enthusiasm.

The combination of powerful lyrics and captivating visuals has left a lasting impression on viewers, drawing them even closer to the essence of the song.

Social media is flooded with videos with the new track in the background.

As fans continue to share their heartfelt renditions of ‘Say Amen’ on social media, it becomes evident that Diana Hamilton’s music has transcended borders and language barriers, speaking to the hearts of believers across Africa.

Her unwavering faith and commitment to her craft has united audiences, making ‘Say Amen’ a powerful anthem of hope and inspiration in these challenging times.