Miss Malaika Audition Tomorrow

Zakiya Ahmed, Miss Malaika 2022

The audition for this year’s edition of the annual Miss Malaika Ghana will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 29, at the Tigon Creative Studios in Accra at 9am.

The auditioning procedure is not too difficult. All that is required is that the applicant be a young, attractive, clever, and ambitious woman between the ages of 18 and 25.

The “Bloom Season,” the name given to this year’s event, promises to be a memorable one for all participants.

This year’s audition procedure appears to be fairly rigorous, with a record number of successful applicants likely to crowd the audition venue in an effort to make the final list.

Being a part of Miss Malaika Ghana offers the chance for personal growth and development in addition to the chance to win the renowned crown, money, and car.

Delegates will have the chance to learn from business experts, hone their abilities, and realise their full potentials throughout the competition.

Miss Malaika Ghana offers a platform for women who are driven to change the world and leave a lasting legacy to accomplish just that.

The champion of this esteemed beauty competition reality show serves as an advocate for several charity initiatives. With this position, there are countless opportunities to advance both personally and professionally.

Since its inception in 2002, the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant, which is the search for the ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Ghana’, has become the most prestigious beauty pageant in Ghana.