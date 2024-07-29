3Music Awards Returns

Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai

The highly anticipated 3Music Awards is making its grand return this September after a two-year break.

Organised by 3Media Networks, the awards ceremony is being organised to honour and celebrate artistes and their works in over 20 categories, including the top prize: the coveted Artiste of the Year.

Speaking at a press soiree held at the Capitol Café, Labone in Accra, Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, Chief Executive Officer of 3Media Networks, took centre stage to share the thrilling news about the return of the awards scheme.

“Today, I am thrilled to announce the return of 3Music Awards in September,” she said.

After a year-long hiatus, the team has been hard at work reimagining the awards to ensure they not only celebrate musical excellence but also set new industry standards.

“This year, we are introducing fresh elements to captivate the audience and honour the artistes who inspire us,” she added.

“The 3Music Awards is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of creativity, talent, and vibrant culture. Our renewed commitment is to showcase the best in music and amplify the voices of our artistes, creating an inclusive and unforgettable experience,” she pointed out.

She announced that the nominees list will be released in August, where fans will get their first glimpse of who’s in the running for this year’s coveted awards.

Meanwhile, the Board and Academy are gearing up to finalise nominations for what promises to be an electrifying edition of the 3Music Awards.

The last 3Music Awards was on March 26, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

3Music Awards scheme was founded in 2018. As it became popular, it was championed to break the monopoly of the 25-year-old Ghana Music Awards (GMA). It was also observed, where the GMA appeared to spotlight the mainstream, the 3Music Awards apparently juggled mainstream and alternative acts in their recognition efforts.

Afrobeats/Highlife star KiDi is the reigning Artiste of the Year, with Chief One the Next Rated Artiste.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke