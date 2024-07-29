TiC Endorses King Paluta’s ‘Makoma’

TiC

Renowned hiplife legend, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, known in the music scene as Tic, has endorsed the latest single track of hiplife star King Paluta.

The hiplife veteran is the latest Ghanaian musician to share positive remarks about King Paluta’s new song.

In a social media post, TiC said King Paluta was able to interpret the country’s peculiar taste in music and incorporate it into the song.

The new song, which is rendered in a contemporary highlife vein, was released on July 5, and has quickly become a fan favourite, earning co-signs from major performers such as Samini.

‘Makoma’ became the No.1 song in Africa, based on statistics from Boomplay and Audiomack collected between July 5 and 11.

Despite King Paluta’s success since transitioning to singing and how the new song has become an instant hit, some industry persons have questioned his vocal prowess.

In a social media post, TiC endorsed the song as an instant hit and attributed the song’s success to King Paluta’s talent for understanding and combining Ghana’s diverse musical influences.

King Paluta has been one of the biggest breakout stars in the year under review, churning out some timeless hit tunes.

Some of the hit singles released by the Kumasi-based rapper include ‘Yahitte’, ‘Sika Aba Fie’, and ‘Aha Akye’.

King Paluta has racked up over 10 million streams across various digital platforms and has a massive following on social media.