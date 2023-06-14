4 Arrested For Degrading Treatment Of Girl

Four suspects have been arrested by the police in the Upper East Region after a video showed them subjecting a female victim to inhumane and degrading treatment.

The four; Awizore Amoli, Akolbila Asoruogo, Atibila Aladago and Akolbila Ben, who were arrested in the early hours of yesterday in the Bawku District near Kulungugu, are assisting the police in their investigation as a hunt has commenced for the arrest of their accomplices.

A police statement disclosed that the victim and her family have been contacted and a clinical psychologist is being arranged to render the necessary intervention for the girl.