Lady Stabs Boyfriend Dead

A MAN, who is believed to be 30 years old, has allegedly been stabbed dead by his fiancée following a slight misunderstanding.

Identified as Joseph Bawa, the now deceased man, reportedly bled profusely after he was stabbed by Jennifer Appiah aka Maame Akua.

Bawa, a resident of Ayigya Zongo, a densely populated community in Kumasi, was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Eyewitnesses report reaching the paper indicate that there was a misunderstanding between the lovebirds on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The misunderstanding developed into a brawl between Bawa and Maame Akua, who are blessed with a child.

Following the intervention of some persons, a brief settlement was reached not long after which Bawa and Maame Akua started to fight again in public, drawing the attention of some curious people in the area.

In the course of the fight, Maame Akua, allegedly, pulled a sharp short knife and stabbed Bawa who fell down, bleeding profusely.

Some Good Samaritans then rushed Bawa, who was looking very weak after losing a lot of blood, to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to reports, Maame Akua has since the stabbing incident gone into hiding, and the police have began hunting for her.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi