4 Arrested In Ablekuma Bullion Van Robbery, Cop Killing

Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the recent robbery and murder of a police officer during an attack on a bullion van in Ablekuma.

The Ghana Police Service made the announcement on Sunday, July 16, 2023 revealing that one of the suspects was arrested the day prior, on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The remaining three are currently in custody, aiding with ongoing investigations.

In a statement, the police assured the public that more information regarding the case would be provided in due course.

The swift collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and Togo Interpol played a crucial role in the capture of the third suspect, Blessing Njoma.

According to reports, Njoma was found in Asigame market, located in Togo’s capital, Lome.

Although no incriminating items were discovered during Njoma’s arrest, further examination at Togo Interpol Headquarters unveiled old bullet scars on his right shoulder. In response to inquiries, Njoma claimed that these injuries were sustained during a fight in Nigeria back in 2014.

Efforts are now underway to search Njoma’s place of residence in Togo before bringing him to Ghana to face charges related to the bullion van robbery.

The Ablekuma Fan milk bullion van robbery took place on June 14, 2023, resulting in the tragic death of Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah. During the attack, the robbers targeted the van’s contents, but were fortunately intercepted by the police. Lance Corporal Amoah was fatally shot amidst the confrontation.

The funeral ceremony for Lance Corporal Amoah was held on Saturday, July 16, 2023. Meanwhile, the other two suspects, Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul, have been remanded into police custody by the Kaneshie District Court.

Officials claim that Ojogbe and Abdul were apprehended at Circle Railways while reportedly “enjoying themselves” in the early morning hours.

The accused individuals now face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah. The case is scheduled to resume on June 28, 2023, as investigators continue to gather evidence and information pertaining to the incident.

The Ghana Police Service remains committed to ensuring that all those involved in the bullion van robbery are brought to justice.

By Vincent Kubi