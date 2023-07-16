Bawumia Connects With Asawase, Nhyiaeso, Bantama NPP Delegates

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has intensified his campaign to become the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

On his campaign trail, he has completed his engagements with delegates in all constituencies in Accra and has now moved to the Ashanti Region to interact with party delegates.

Today, Sunday, July 16, 2023, the Vice President is set to meet with delegates in Asawase, Nhyiaeso, Oforikrom and Bantama to communicate his vision for the country and gain more support from party delegates ahead of the Presidential Primary in November this year.

Dr Bawumia’s announcement of his political ambitions has set the stage for an exciting contest against other potential candidates within the NPP. As the campaign heats up, delegates of the NPP will be looking very closely at the potential candidates’ visions and track records, considering who is best suited to lead the party and secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia’s political acumen has earned him significant contributions to the NPP’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, making him a strong contender for the NPP Presidency.

His campaign tour aims to further his political ambitions and communicate his vision for the country to party delegates.

With Dr Bawumia’s move to the Ashanti Region, it is expected that his campaign team will be working hard to ensure that he gains the required support from party delegates in the Region.

The battle for the NPP’s Presidential candidacy promises to be intense, as the party seeks to present a candidate with the best chance of winning the 2024 election.

