Another Ablekuma COP Killer Robber Busted

The swift collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and Togo Interpol has led to the arrest of the third suspect in the killing of a policeman at Ablekuma, Blessing Njoma, who was found in Asigame market in Togo’s capital, Lome, according to report sighted by DGN Online.

During the arrest, no incriminating items were found on Njoma, but further examination at Togo Interpol Headquarters revealed old bullet scars on his right shoulder.

Njoma claimed that he sustained the injuries during a fight in Nigeria in 2014, per the report carried by NewsCenta.

Efforts are currently underway to search Njoma’s place of residence in Togo before bringing him to Ghana to face charges related to the bullion van robbery.

The Ablekuma Fan milk bullion van robbery occurred on June 14, 2023, when Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah was shot and killed during the attack.

The robbers attempted to make off with the van’s contents but were intercepted by the police.

Slain Lance Corporal Amoah has been laid to rest on Saturday July 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects, Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul, have been remanded into police custody by the Kaneshie District Court.

They were apprehended at Circle Railways while allegedly “enjoying themselves” in the early hours of the morning. The accused persons face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah.

The case is set to resume on June 28, 2021, as investigators continue their efforts to gather more evidence and information related to the incident.

The Ghana Police Service is committed to ensuring that all those involved in the bullion van robbery are brought to justice.

By Vincent Kubi