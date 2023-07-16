2023 Ghana Party In The Park Festival Postponed

The 2023 “Ghana Party In The Park” world festival in the United Kingdom (UK) has been postponed indefinitely.

The festival was earlier scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

However it was cancelled few days to the festival.

Organisers blamed the cancelation on high risk of weather conditions forecasted by the Met Office in the UK.

In a statement on Instagram, the GPTIP stated, it was with deepest regrets and sadness, due to the Met Office’s severe Yellow Warning and the significant safety risks of the forecasted high winds, the event has been postponed till further notice.

It said, “we can assure you that we have explored every option before making this extreme decision and we will be contacting ticket holders directly with further updates”.

The GPTIP Team pardoned stakeholders and attendees for the unfortunate outcome, hence the agreed decision was for the safeness of all.

“We thank all of you for understanding and cooperating with us”, it said.