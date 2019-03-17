4 Arrested Over Chereponi Clashes

FOUR PERSONS have been arrested in connection with the renewed violence between the Konkombas and the Chorkosis in the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

The suspects were arrested from two separate areas carrying single barrel guns and have been detained to assist in investigations.

There has been renewed clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis in the District.

The clashes have resulted in one person reportedly been shot by unknown attackers.

Jababu Fuad, aged 22, is currently receiving treatment at the Chereponi government hospital.

DGN Online gathered that police and military patrols have been intensified in some communities within the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

The Northern Regional Police P.R.O , DSP Mohammed Yusiif Tanko, who confirmed the incident, said at about 10.30pm on Friday, police in Chereponi received information that one Jababu Fuad, aged 22, was shot by some unidentified persons at Nawieku, a Chokosi community.

He added that the victim was shot twice, one in the right thigh and another in the right arm and was rushed to Chereponi hospital.

An eyewitness who gave his name simply as Kwame, narrated to DGN Online that last night the one who was shot was in the company of his friend outside his home and decided to go into the bush to attend to nature.

He indicated that when he got closer to the bush , some unknown gunmen appeared and shot him and fled afterwards.

Meanwhile , the situation resulted in a fire exchange today between the Konkombas and Chokosis in Chereponi.

Unconfirmed reports have it that about several communities have been burnt and residents have started fleeing the district.

It will be recall that a fight erupted between the Chokosis and Konkombas over a piece of land in the Chereponi District last year.

The conflict resulted in the burning of over 150 houses, with death toll at about 15.

FROM Eric Kombat, Chereponi