4 Cars Gutted By Fire

The burnt cars

SOME CAR owners in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, have suffered huge losses after their vehicles were burnt beyond repairs on Tuesday morning.

The owners had sent their faulty vehicles for repairs at a mechanic shop at Asafo, a densely populated area in Kumasi, when calamity struck around 11am.

The mechanics were said to be welding some metals when the electronic machine they were using came into contact with a flammable fluid and, thus, starting the fire.

Within some few minutes, the blaze gutted three Ford buses and one Opel salon car, as the mechanics watched on haplessly not knowing what to do to save the situation.

The fire also consumed six shops in the community, three of which were totally destroyed.

Eventually, a distress call was sent to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), who rushed to the scene to put off the fire, but not before the destruction.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi