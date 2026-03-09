4 Ghanaians Injured In Lebanon UN Mission Base Attack

Four Ghanaian soldiers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have been injured after a double missile strike hit a Ghanaian battalion base amid escalating hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border.

The attack occurred on Friday, March 6, 2026, when the position of the Ghanaian contingent came under fire between 17:45 and 17:52 local time.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the incident unfolded during a sharp escalation in cross-border exchanges between the Israel Defense Forces and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The injured soldiers are part of the peacekeeping contingent serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, a mission established to monitor the fragile ceasefire and maintain stability along the volatile border between Lebanon and Israel.

Following the strike, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a strong condemnation, describing the attack as a serious violation of international law and a threat to international peacekeeping operations.

In a formal statement released on Saturday, March 7, 2026, Lebanese government warned that such attacks undermine global efforts to stabilise the region and protect international observers working to maintain calm along the frontier.

“This attack constitutes a serious violation of international law and the relevant Security Council resolutions, foremost among them United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701,” the ministry stated, referencing the key framework guiding peacekeeping operations in southern Lebanon following the 2006 conflict.

The government in Beirut also reiterated its categorical rejection of any targeting of peacekeepers carrying out their mandate to maintain international peace and security.

Updates on the condition of the injured Ghanaian soldiers indicate that three of the personnel are currently in stable condition.

The fourth soldier, who sustained more serious injuries, has been evacuated to Beirut to undergo specialised emergency surgery.

Lebanese authorities expressed solidarity with Ghana and the leadership of the UN mission, extending their best wishes for the recovery of the wounded peacekeepers.

Meanwhile, UNIFIL has launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missile strike as the international community raises concerns about the safety of peacekeeping forces deployed in the region.

The incident has drawn condemnation from several international leaders, including Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, whose troops were among those who responded to assist the injured Ghanaian soldiers after the attack.

As tensions continue to rise along the border, the United Nations has reiterated the need for restraint and respect for international humanitarian law, warning that attacks on peacekeepers threaten the integrity of what it describes as a “sacrosanct” mission aimed at preserving stability in one of the Middle East’s most fragile regions.

By Ernest Kofi Adu