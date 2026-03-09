Women’s Leadership Strengthens National Devt – Veep

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has underscored that empowering women is not an act of charity but a strategic investment in stronger governance and sustainable national development.

In a message posted on Facebook to commemorate International Women’s Day yesterday, the Vice President, who extended warm greetings to women and girls in the country and across the world, highlighted their enduring contributions to national progress.

“On this International Women’s Day 2026, I send heartfelt greetings to all women and girls across Ghana and around the world. Let us be proud of the resilience, achievements, and essential contributions women continue to make to our nation’s progress,” she wrote.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pointed to Ghana’s national theme for this year’s celebration, “Giving to Gain,” noting that the principle reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen women’s participation in governance and leadership.

“In Ghana, the theme ‘Giving to Gain’ is already demonstrated through concrete actions,” she stated.

According to her, the government’s policy direction to ensure that women occupy at least 30 percent of appointments in public office reflects the recognition that inclusive leadership is essential to national development.

“The intentional effort to ensure women make up at least 30 percent of government appointments recognises a simple truth about national development: when women serve as ministers, lead key public institutions, and help shape policy at the highest levels, the country benefits from a broader range of talent and perspective,” she said.

The Vice President stressed that the value of women’s participation extends beyond government institutions to all sectors of national life.

She noted that expanding opportunities for women in areas such as business, academia, civil society, the creative industries and faith leadership strengthens the country’s leadership capacity and enriches decision-making.

“But the principle goes beyond government institutions,” she explained.

“In business, academia, civil society, the creative industries, faith leadership, and other sectors, expanding opportunities for women enhances our national life and increases the pool of leadership that we rely on,” she stressed.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang intimated that empowering women must be seen as a deliberate national strategy aimed at building a stronger and more confident Ghana.

“Empowering women is not just a favour; it is a strategic investment in better governance and a more confident Ghana,” she stated.

“Happy International Women’s Day,” she ended her message, expressing solidarity with women across the country and around the world.

By Ernest Kofi Adu