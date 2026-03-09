5 Teenagers Busted In Police Raid

The suspects

A POLICE raid in some known ‘wee’ ghettos in Kumasi has led to the arrest of five teenagers, and seven others for suspected narcotic use and peddling.

The teenagers have been identified by the police as Ibrahim Dauda, 17, Ali Yahaya, 17, Mohammed Monday, 17, Saddick Seidu, 18 and Elisha Boazo, 19.

The remaining suspects, who are adults, are Mohammed Lukman, 29, Ibrahim Dauda, 62, Asare Ishmael, 29, Ibrahim Mamud, 45, and Labi Thomas, 37.

Also in firm police grips following the successful raid included Awal Amadu, 40, Bawah Mohammed, 27, Mohammed Aziz, 45 and Yakubu Mustafa, 40.

According to the Airport District Police Sitrep in Kumasi, the security operation was “conducted in places such as Sawaba, Aboabo Courts, Sepe Dote and Buokrom” adding, it was to help reduce the sale and use of narcotics.

The police disclosed that a thorough search was conducted on all 14 suspects in the ghetto where they were apprehended, but nothing incriminating was found on any of them.

“Substances suspected to be narcotics, cigarette lighters and scissors were found at the various scenes, yet none of the suspects owned up to them. The suspects were detained for further investigations”, the report said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi